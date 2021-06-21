Club Cricketer Smashes His Own Car Windscreen With a Massive Six | Watch Video

How many times has a batter regretted hitting a six? Well, the answer could be a firm ‘never’ but ask Asif Ali about his recent attempt at a maximum that went horribly wrong leaving him kneeling down, face in hands while others were left laughing uncontrollably.

During the Halifax Cricket League Crossley Shield Quarter Final on Sunday, Ali of St Mary’s Cricket Club, while playing against Sowerby’s St Peter’s, lofted one over the boundary and into the parking zone for a six.

And within a moment, his happiness turned into abject despair as he realised the ball had smashed through the rear windscreen of his own car.

Watch the moment below - Advisory: Watch with sound on to hear the smashing and subsequent shouting.

That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreenSound on to hear the smash pic.twitter.com/FNjRMic9U5 — Illingworth St Mary’s CC (@IllingworthCC) June 20, 2021

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, Asif was left “devastated afterwards, but could see the funny side of it all."

Fix Auto Bradford South, one of the sponsors of the club, reportedly told Asif they may help him out fixing the damage caused to his own car.

At least that’s some relief.

This reminds us of the time when New Zealand cricketer Jesse Ryder dented popular commentator Ian Smith’s rental car during a match.

“That’s out of the ground, that’s gone, it’s downtown," Smith said as Ryder sent the ball high into the air. “It’s on my car! It is! I think it hit my car! Oh, the downside of getting a park so close! Oh, no."

