CM-W vs CH-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CM-W vs CH-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Dream11 Best Picks / Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Dream11 Captain / Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 4:27 PM IST
Central Hinds are yet to open their point bank while Canterbury Magicians have only one win to their credit. Interestingly the Magicians have only played two matches while other teams have played four or five matches. Further, out of the two, the latest match was abandoned and the one before that ended in their favour.
For Hinds, things have been different as they have not any match out of the five matches that they have played. In their latest match, the Central Hinds were defeated by Otago Women on Friday, January 8 by seven wickets.
The CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds is scheduled for 8:10 AM IST on Sunday, January 10 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 on FanCode app.
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE ()
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds: Match Details
The Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds match is on Sunday, January 10. The match will start from 8:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds:
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds captain: Jess Watkins
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds wicket keeper: Natalie Dodd
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds batsmen: Amy Satterthwaite, Kristy Nation, Natalie Cox
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds all-rounders: Jess Watkins, Frances Mackey, Hannah Rowe
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians probable 11 against Central Hinds: Kristy Nation, Frances Mackey, Laura Hughes, Jacinta Savage, Allie mace-Cochrane, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite
CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Central Hinds probable 11 against Canterbury Magicians: Jess Watkins, Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd, Hannah Rowe, Kerry-Anne Tomlison, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Monique Ress, Claudia Green, Ashtuti Kumar, Ocean Bartlett
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking