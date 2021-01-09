CRICKETNEXT

CM-W vs CH-W Dream 11 predictions Women's Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CM-W vs CH-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Central Hinds are yet to open their point bank while Canterbury Magicians have only one win to their credit. Interestingly the Magicians have only played two matches while other teams have played four or five matches. Further, out of the two, the latest match was abandoned and the one before that ended in their favour.

For Hinds, things have been different as they have not any match out of the five matches that they have played. In their latest match, the Central Hinds were defeated by Otago Women on Friday, January 8 by seven wickets.

The CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds is scheduled for 8:10 AM IST on Sunday, January 10 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 on FanCode app.

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds: Live Score

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds: Match Details

The Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds match is on Sunday, January 10. The match will start from 8:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds:

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds captain: Jess Watkins

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds wicket keeper: Natalie Dodd

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds batsmen: Amy Satterthwaite, Kristy Nation, Natalie Cox

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds all-rounders: Jess Watkins, Frances Mackey, Hannah Rowe

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 predictions Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians probable 11 against Central Hinds: Kristy Nation, Frances Mackey, Laura Hughes, Jacinta Savage, Allie mace-Cochrane, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite

CM-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Central Hinds probable 11 against Canterbury Magicians: Jess Watkins, Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd, Hannah Rowe, Kerry-Anne Tomlison, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Monique Ress, Claudia Green, Ashtuti Kumar, Ocean Bartlett

