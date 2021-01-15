- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
CM-W vs WB-W Dream 11 Predictions Women’s Super Smash League 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Best Picks / Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Captain / Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 6:31 PM IST
Wellington Women and Canterbury Women have been in great form since the start of the league. They are both placed on the top two spots of the point table. Moreover, the two sides have also been on the winning side of their respective latest fixtures.
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze is scheduled for 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 16 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Canterbury Magicians are placed at the second spot with three wins and 12 points from four matches. They last defeated Northern Districts by 53 runs on January 15. Wellington Blaze on the contrary have occupied the top spot with four wins and 16 points from five matches. In their latest fixture, they registered their win against Otago Women by 10 wickets.
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 on FanCode app.
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze: Match Details
The Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze match is on Saturday, January 16. The match will start from 7:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze:
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze captain: Amelia Kerr
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze vice-captain: Frances Mackay
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze wicket keeper: Jess McFadyen
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze batsmen: Natalie Cox, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze all-rounders: Frances Mackay, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze bowlers: Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians probable 11 against Wellington Blaze: Kristy Nation, Frances Mackey, Laura Hughes, Jacinta Savage, Allie mace-Cochrane, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Frances Mackay, Natalie Cox, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite
CM-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Wellington Blaze probable 11 against Canterbury Magicians: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Sophie Devine, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Bethany Molony
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
