CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Canterbury Women will be up against Wellington Women in their next New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 match on Sunday, December 20. The New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women match will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women will commence at 2:30 am.

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women's ODD 2020, Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women: Live Scorecard

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women's ODD 2020, Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women: Match Details

December 20 – 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women's ODD 2020 Dream11 team for Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Captain: Jacinta Savage

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women vice-captain: Natalie Cox

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women wicketkeeper: Jessica Mcfadyen

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women batsmen: Natalie Cox, Kristie Nation, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women all-rounders: Jacinta Savage, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women bowlers: Sarah Asmussen, Xara Jetley, Bethany Molony

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD Canterbury Women playing 11 against Wellington Women: Frances Mackay, Emma Kench, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

CM-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD Wellington Women playing 11 against Canterbury Women: Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jessica McFayden, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony, Natasha Codyre, Kate Chandler