CM-W vs WB-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 between Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women, November 07, 03:00 AM IST

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 match between Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women: Canterbury Magicians Women will be taking on Wellington Blaze Women in the fourth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22. The fixture will commence at 03:00 AM IST on November 07, Sunday at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

The defending champions Canterbury Magicians Women weren’t up to the mark in their first outing against the Wellington Blaze Women. A lot was expected from the former champions but they flattened on the pitch to hand Wellington a one-sided victory by 39 runs.

Batting first in the match, Blaze Women posted 267 courtesy of Maddy Green who remained not out and hammered 87 runs. In reply, Canterbury could muster only 228 runs. Though Amy Satterthwaite played good cricket,herefforts weren’t enough to save theteam.

Coming into the contest on Sunday, the defending champions will be in a mood for revenge to level the score with Wellington Blaze Women.

Ahead of the match between Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women; here is everything you need to know:

CM-W vs WB-W Telecast

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women match will not be televised in India.

CM-W vs WB-W Live Streaming

Fancode app and website will live stream the Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women match.

CM-W vs WB-W Match Details

Canterbury Magicians Women will face Wellington Blaze Women at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora at 03:00 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rebecca Burns

Vice-Captain- Amelia Kerr

Suggested Playing XI for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jessica McFadyen, Laura Hughes

Batters: Kristy Nation, Rebecca Burns, Natalie Cox

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Sarah Asmussen

CM-W vs WB-W Probable XIs:

Canterbury Magicians Women: Jessica Simmons, Laura Hughes, Natalie Cox, Kristy Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jacinta Savage, Frances Mackay, Emma Kench

Wellington Blaze Women: Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek, Xara Jetly, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony

