CoA-approved BCCI Domestic Schedule Gets Red Flag From Technical & Fixtures Committee

The problem as far as technical committee chief Sourav Ganguly is concerned is in the structuring of the coveted Ranji Trophy that shall see a total of 153 games to be played in the league stages and seven games in the knock-out stages.
While Ganguly is happy with the new teams coming in, he has made it clear that he wasn’t consulted before releasing the schedule and that there were some other decisions taken in the technical committee meeting. He also clarified that he doesn’t see the national selectors giving too much importance to the plate division performances.
Throwing further light on the issue, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry told CricketNext that the idea of promotions and relegations as laid out in the current model wasn’t how it was discussed in the technical committee meet in Kolkata.
“I have always advocated for the North East states to field their full teams when they participate, this is obviously subject to availability of facilities, logistics etc. However, in the context of these fixtures that you are asking me, all I will say at this stage is that these fixtures do not reflect the decisions taken in the technical committee chaired by Sourav Ganguly and personally, I am somewhat skeptical of the effect that this format would have, especially from the point of view of promotions and relegations in this form,” he said.
With 9 new teams being introduced into the system — Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Uttarakhand — through the plate division, 5 teams from Group A and B, 2 teams from Group C and 1 team from plate will qualify for the quarter-finals.
The top team that qualifies from the plate will be promoted to Group C in the next season. Top two teams qualifying from Group C for the quarters will be elevated to Group A or B. The bottom two teams from Group A and B will be relegated to Group C. Bottom team from Group C will be relegated to plate for the next season.
Speaking to CricketNext, a member of the tours and fixtures committee also showed surprise in the roadmap that has been chalked out for this season and approved by the CoA.
“This came as a surprise because you have to realise that if you don’t give the plate teams enough time to get ready for the level of competition that is witnessed in the Ranji Trophy and just draft the top team into the knockout stage, you might see their confidence taking a beating because the big boys of the league have been playing for years.
“Also, if the suggestions of the committees don’t mean anything, then why are you wasting time and energy of a legend like Ganguly? You have to understand that overlooking the point of the former India skipper is disrespecting not just the man, but also the committee which has other players with valuable cricketing knowledge,” he said.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
First Published: July 19, 2018, 8:44 AM IST