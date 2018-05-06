Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: May 6, 2018, 8:24 AM IST
CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

Committee of Administrators Chief Vinod Rai with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Cricket Association of Bihar’s (CAB) dream of becoming a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) family has been shattered for the moment as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided to continue to have the Bihar Cricket Association as the recognised body in the board. Surprised by the turn of events, CAB secretary Aditya Verma has written to CoA chief Vinod Rai and claimed that he was already warned of consequences for trying to fight BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. The events have unfolded after Verma filed a petition in the apex court against Johri, questioning the decision to ignore team from Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also for purposefully not including Bihar players in IPL.

In the letter, in possession of CricketNext, Verma has made it clear that he was already issued a threat by BCCI counsel Adarsh Saxena on May 1 at the Supreme Court for filing a petition against Johri.

“Adarsh Saxena almost threat (threatened) me, why you are always trying to disturb everybody in BCCI, why are you make (sic) party to Rahul Johri in this contempt petition? Do you know now you are direct (directly) attacking the Chairman of CoA? Rahul Johri is blue-eyed boy of Vinod Rai. Within 3 or 4 days you will get strong reply from CoA. I was upset after talk (sic) with Adarsh Saxena. Finally I say (said) sorry to counsel of BCCI and told them, ‘Look I am a human being. I am fighting for the revival of Bihar cricket which are (is) suffering from last 17 years after the bifurcation of the state of Bihar,” the mail to Rai reads.

Verma’s mail to Rai is a reply after the CAB was informed that BCCI will continue to deal with BCA. A letter has been sent to CAB secy Verma and his advocate Vikas Mehta from the CoA to make it clear that after getting an explanation, that was sought from the Bihar Cricket Assocation, the committee felt it was best that the BCCI continues to deal with the BCA for cricketing activities in the state of Bihar.

Last month, the Sourav Ganguly-led technical committee of the BCCI decided to adhere with the recommendation of the Supreme Court and decided to reinstate Bihar in next year’s Ranji Trophy. In fact, the BCCI counsel also told the SC that Bihar will be a part of BCCI tournaments from September.

Speaking to CricketNext, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry had said that it was thought to be the way forward and the players of Bihar deserved an opportunity to fight it out against the best players in the domestic circuit. “The technical committee was unanimous in its meeting today that a team from Bihar shall play the Ranji Trophy and other such tournaments in accordance with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The Committee in fact has also recommended an option of including the North-Eastern states in the Ranji Trophy keeping in view a course to be followed for development of cricket in the region. The matter has been referred to the General Body with recommendations being made accordingly in terms with the procedures of the BCCI,” he had said.

But clearly, the battle between BCA and CAB is far from over as the CoA has now decided to give the former a fresh lease of life. Whether CAB’s cricketers will actually face the consequence for Verma’s decision to file a petition against Johri in the Supreme Court, only time will tell.

Also Watch

Adarsh Saxenaanirudh chaudharybccibihar cricket associationcricket association of bihariplRahul JohriVinod Rai
First Published: May 6, 2018, 8:24 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking