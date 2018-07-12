CoA Calls on BCCI Office-bearers to Discuss Aligning With NADA

The 'whereabouts clause' is the bone of contention as Indian players are not too comfortable with the idea. They are happy with the current process wherein the International Doping Tests and Management (IDTM) conducts the test at WADA accredited laboratory (NDTL) under the aegis of the sports ministry.
Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that the whole thing will need a relook as there have been fresh developments which could have long-term implications.
“Yes, we will be sitting down and discussing the matter in Kolkata next week. Let us see how things pan out,” is all he said.
It is believed that the World Anti-Doping Body (WADA) has asked the ICC to get the BCCI to fall in line and work with Nada. BCCI had earlier made it clear that they are happy working with an independent private agency (IDTM) as it followed Wada norms. The BCCI has also often reiterated that it is not a national sports federation and doesn’t need to come under NADA.
CoA chief Vinod Rai wants to discuss the whole matter with the office-bearers before a decision is reached. After an earlier meeting of the CoA in Mumbai in November, the board had posted two letters — from CEO Rahul Johri to the Secretary of the Department of Sports — stating the fact that the Indian cricket board is an autonomous body and it doesn't come under the ambit of NADA.
"BCCI would like to assure you that it has a zero tolerance approach to doping in the sport of cricket and is committed to encourage fair play in sports. BCCI follows the highest professional and ethical standards laid down by WADA to ensure that the cricketers compete in a doping-free environment in India," the letter read.
"BCCI is an autonomous sports organisation affiliated with the International Cricket Council (ICC), which governs the game globally and is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code since 2006. Whilst the BCCI acknowledges that NADA is the nodal agency responsible for implementation of anti-doping measures for all National Sports Federations in India, the BCCI is not subject to the jurisdiction of NADA and is required to operate within the rules and regulation set by the ICC" it added.
The ministry had earlier stated that lack of co-operation from BCCI on the subject may run the risk of NADA not complying with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. Replying to the same, Johri had said that the BCCI's existing anti-doping mechanism was 'robust' enough.
"The BCCI already has a robust dope testing mechanism which is employed for both during competitions and out-of-competitions and the testing of samples by IDTM is already being done at WADA accredited laboratory (NDTL) under aegis of the Sports Ministry. You will appreciate that for analysis and testing of samples, BCCI adheres to the WADA International Standard of Laboratories and the WADA International Standard for Testing and Investigations," the letter read.
Amitabh ChaudharyAnirudh Chaudhryanti-dopingbccick khannaCoA Chief Vinod RaiiccNADARahul Johriwadawhereabouts clause
First Published: July 12, 2018, 11:50 AM IST