CoA Can't Disqualify Any Association on Ground of Non-compliance: TNCA
With the Committee of Administrators (CoA) sending showcauses to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) for their constitution not being in line with the BCCI Constitution, TNCA has sent in a reply to the committee, responding to all the issues raised.
CoA Can't Disqualify Any Association on Ground of Non-compliance: TNCA
With the Committee of Administrators (CoA) sending showcauses to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) for their constitution not being in line with the BCCI Constitution, TNCA has sent in a reply to the committee, responding to all the issues raised.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
Internal Probe Committee Gives 'Clean Chit' to TNPL on Fixing Charges
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
CoA Issues General Body Meeting Notice But Asks Only 'Compliant' Members to Attend
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
TNCA Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption: New President Rupa Gurunath
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019
IRE v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings