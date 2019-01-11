CoA Chief Recommends Two-ODI Ban for Pandya, Rahul; Awaits Edulji's Approval

Loading...
“I am not convinced with Hardik’s explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead,” Rai told PTI.
The CoA had sent a showcause notice on Wednesday (December 9) to both Pandya and Rahul seeking explanation for their comments on the TV show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
It is understood that Edulji was irate, especially at Pandya’s comments and behavior on the show. The former India women's captain wanted both players to be immediately called back from Australia but the CoA settled for a two-match ban instead.
“Edulji has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned. So, obviously a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable,” Rai told the news agency.
Edulji has been at odds with Rai on every decision taken by the CoA. “There was no need to seek a legal opinion on this issue. Diana has aligned to some BCCI officials (namely acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry) and she is unnecessarily taking the legal route on every trivial issue. In the past also, BCCI has handed bans to players for their indiscretions,” sources close to the CoA informed CricketNext.
Pandya’s comments have been slammed as misogynistic and sexist, drew a lot of flak from all corners especially on social media, prompting CoA to take serious look at the matter. The all-rounder, in response, said he was sincerely regretful and would not repeat the behaviour.
On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.
“Apart from the bans, both the players will be spoken to individually once they are back from Australia and New Zealand. The BCCI had a handbook on guidelines for appropriate behaviour by contracted players. These players will be educated on how to behave in front of the public because their indiscretions reflect poorly on the BCCI as well,” a senior Board official told CricketNext.
India are scheduled to start a three-match ODI series against Australia from Saturday.
First Published: January 10, 2019, 1:02 PM IST