Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

CoA Chief Vinod Rai Hints at Women's IPL, Says Aim is to Make it Equal to Men's Cricket

IANS | Updated: November 27, 2017, 10:32 AM IST
CoA Chief Vinod Rai Hints at Women's IPL, Says Aim is to Make it Equal to Men's Cricket

File image of Indian women's cricket team. (Getty Images)

Loading...
New Delhi: The chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for Indian cricket, Vinod Rai on Sunday said the country might witness a women's Indian Premier League (IPL) from next year.

The former CAG said the CoA committee is doing a lot more things to boost women's cricket in the country.

"With Diana Edulji (the CoA member), Mithali (Raj), Jhulan (Goswami), we have drawn up the sequence of events which hopefully you will see women's cricket......or you might even see an IPL also," Rai said at the Times Lit Festival here.

"The match fee of the women cricketers has been doubled by us over the last three months. The rewards which were given have been brought more or less at par with the men's team.

"In the longer run we may not be able to make it equal because all this revenue generated from the matches played -- the men's team play more and generate larger amount. Hopefully the women's team will also come to their level in future. So next year you are certainly going to see the change," he added.

After a superb performance in the Women's World Cup, the Indian team is still struggling for exposure. Even if they play tournaments, the matches are not televised.

Diana EduljiIndian women's cricket teamjhulan goswamimithali rajwomen's cricket
First Published: November 27, 2017, 9:44 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...