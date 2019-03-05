Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

COA Hasn't Yet Referred Rahul and Pandya's Case: BCCI Ombudsman

PTI | Updated: March 5, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
COA Hasn't Yet Referred Rahul and Pandya's Case: BCCI Ombudsman

Loading...
New Delhi: BCCI Ombudsman D K Jain on Tuesday said the Committee of Administrators is yet to refer him the matter involving India cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul, who are facing an inquiry over their sexist remarks during a TV show.

The Supreme Court had appointed its former judge Jain as the BCCI Ombudsman last month to resolve disputes. Jain took charge at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, earlier this month.

"I have not taken up any matter Suo Motu for now. Once the COA refers a case to me, I will take it up," said Jain when asked about the case involving Rahul and Pandya.

The Vinod Rai-led COA, after consulting amicus curiae P S Narsimha, had decided to lift the suspension on Rahul and Pandya in January, pending an inquiry. At that time, the BCCI did not have an Ombudsman.

Both Pandya and Rahul were sent home from Australia after their comments on a popular chat show triggered a massive controversy, leading to their provisional suspension.

After their provisional suspensions were revoked, Pandya joined the team in the middle of the New Zealand tour while Rahul, who had a disastrous tour of Australia, was told to play the home A series against England Lions.

Rahul is now part of the India ODI squad which is locked in a battle with Australia while Pandya is nursing a back injury.

It remains to be seen what action the BCCI will take against the cricketers, if at all
bcciBCCI OmbudsmanCOAdk jainHardik Pandyakl rahulpandya rahul
First Published: March 5, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...