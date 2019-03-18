CoA in “No Hurry” to Decide on Coaching Staff Contracts, Ombudsman to Consider Sreesanth Life Ban

Loading...
“There are still more than four months remaining on the contracts on the support staff, we are in no hurry at the moment,” CoA’s newest member Lt Gen (retd) Ravi Thodge told CricketNext. ‘The matter will discussed in detail in future meetings. We still have more than four months’ time to decide whether to extend the contracts or not.”
Shastri was appointed the team coach in July 2017 for a two-year period as his stint as the team director from 2014 to 2016. Arun, Bangar and Sridhar took up their roles a week after Shastri’s appointment. With the new IPL season set to get underway on Saturday (March 23), the CoA have close to two months to finalise the coaching staff’s contracts before the Indian team gets ready to travel to England for the 2019 World Cup.
Another issue that came up was the Supreme Court’s judgement asking the BCCI to reconsider former India fast bowler S Sreesanth’s life ban in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal and to revisit the quantum of punishment imposed on him. The issue now will be examined by the newly appointed Ombudsman, Justice D K Jain.
“We have not been given any choice in the matter. The SC judgement is quite clear. We will be referring the matter to Ombudsman. The new BCCI constitution lays down everything. Although the SC order say the matter has to be revisited by the disciplinary committee, according to the new constitution that authority rests with the Ombudsman. It doesn’t mean the matter will be referred tomorrow. We still have time and it will be done soon,” Thodge informed.
The matter of a $22 million (Rs 150 crore) tax waiver which included the outstanding payment for the 2016 World T20 as well as the two future global meets — 2021 World T20 and 2023 ICC ODI tournament, was also discussed.
The CoA informed Manohar as to how they plan to make the tax waiver payments in case the government maintains its current position of no tax waiver for global sporting events.
“We have assured that moment new government is formed, we will request them for a waiver,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.
“As far as the tax waiver for the future global events are concerned, what we have proposed is a full and final settlement after the 2023 50-over edition.
However for that, we have decided to claim the hosting fees ($350,000) per match from the ICC before the start of the 2021 World T20,” the official said.
The CoA also rejected IPL broadcaster Star Sports’ request of allowing political advertisements during the breaks of the matches.
First Published: March 18, 2019, 7:34 PM IST