CoA Issues Notice for Former Players to Register for Indian Cricketers’ Association

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) issued a notice for all former cricketers in India — both men and women — to register with the BCCI through their respective state association so that the process of forming the first Indian Cricketers’ Association can begin.
The Players Association takes prime importance under the new BCCI constitution which is based on Justice RM Lodha’s reforms. Rule 14 (2) of the constitution states: “The Apex Council will consist of nine councilors of whom five shall be elected Office Bearers as per Rule 6 and the remaining 4 shall be: (a) One to be elected by the Full Member of the BCCI from among their representative; (b) Two to be nominated by Players’ Association from among themselves, one male and one female; (c) One to be nominated by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India from among serving senior functionaries of the CAG’s office, co-terminus with the nominee’s tenure.”
To fulfill this requirement to eventually form the Apex Council once the BCCI elections are held on October 22nd this year, the CoA is keen on forming the Players’ body as soon as possible.
“The Indian Cricketers’ Association (“Association”) being a not-for-profit company aimed at conserving and advancing the welfare of former players is presently in the process of incorporation,” the notice for the Cricketers’ Association by the CoA on the BCCI website read.
“The membership criteria for the Association is as follows: (i) Male and female ex-cricketers, who have played at least one International Cricket Match in any format of the game at the senior level; (ii) Male ex-cricketers, who have played at least Ten First Class Matches in any format of the game at the senior level; (iii) Female ex-cricketers, who have played at least Five First Class Matches in any format of the game at the senior level; and (iv) Differently-abled ex-cricketers, who have played either International Cricket or first-class cricket, where such cricket is recognised as such by the ICC or the BCCI and is organised by the BCCI or a body recognised by the ICC or the BCCI,in any format of the game at the senior level,” the notice says.
Apart from a position on the Apex Council, the Players’ Association will also nominate a member to the IPL Governing Council, two members of every state association and one member to governing council of state associations’ premier league.
“All former players who meet the above mentioned eligibility criteria for membership to the Association may within 20 days from the date here of write to the State Association of the state they hail from expressing their interest to apply for membership of the Cricketers Association. The said communication should enclose relevant proof of the former player meeting the above mentioned eligibility criteria and also mention the date of the former player’s retirement,” the notice said.
“Within 40 days from the date hereof, every State Association shall provide the BCCI with a list of the names of former players from whom a communication/application has been received along with a copy of the said communication/application(and enclosures),” the notice added.
However, BCCI’s ‘one person, one post’ applies in this case as well. Any former cricketer holding an administrative position with the BCCI will not be eligible to be nominated by the Players’ Association to any of the above position.
“Former players like Diana Edulji or Sourav Ganguly already hold administrative positions, with the CoA and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) respectively. They will be have to resign from these position before the BCCI elections if they want to be part of the new Apex Council through the Players’ Association,” a BCCI state association official informed CricketNext.
A Players Association in this country was long-awaited and finally through the Supreme Court as well as CoA’s efforts, the sport will have enough representation on the cricket board through their former players.
