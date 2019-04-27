CoA Look at Bigger Role for Rahul Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Head Coach

Loading...
The CoA have begun the process of hunting for the new head coach of the NCA, which is currently run by COO Tufan Ghosh.
“It’s true that we are looking at expanding the role of Dravid to possibly the head coach of the NCA. It is not that he will be given full charge of domestic cricket in the country. However, the due process of selecting the head coach of NCA will be followed. We’ll come out with an advertisement inviting applications and the best person for the job will be selected. Dravid will need to apply for the position,” CoA chairman Vinod Rai told the media after a five hour-long meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.
While Ghosh is in-charge of administrative aspect of the academy, the new head coach will lead a complete revamp of the academy which will include hiring new coaches and monitoring of all first-class cricketers as well.
The CoA doesn’t want to leave any room for questioning and wants to follow a very transparent process. Earlier this year, former India opener Vikram Rathour's direct appointment as the batting coach of India A and U-19 team was stalled after his ‘conflict of interest’ was brought to the notice of the CoA. Rathour is the brother-in-law of current India U-19 national selector Ashish Kapoor
Dravid has experience of over 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India and has over 10,000 runs in both formats of the game. “There is no doubting Dravid’s stature and he has done a wonderful job looking after Indian senior team’s supply line. The NCA is in need of a big revamp and Dravid is the perfect man for doing the job. He has already suggested an athlete monitoring program that the NCA will implement soon to keep a track of form and fitness of all cricketers at all age-groups,” a senior BCCI official told CricketNext.
“Dravid has also proposed a life skills program for young cricketers which will prepare them for life after retirement from the sport. So it’s logical to give more responsibility to Dravid. However, the correct process needs to be followed and the best candidate for the job will be selected when we have gone through all the application. The invite for application of NCA head coach and the various criteria will be put up on the BCCI website soon,” the official added.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 7:50 PM IST