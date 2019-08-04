CoA Meet to Discuss CAC Member’s Conflicts & Road of State Association Elections

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will be meeting in New Delhi on Monday (August 5) to discuss the ‘no conflict’ declarations that they have received from the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) featuring former cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.
The new CAC had been formed for the sole purpose of selecting the head coach of the men’s team. Although the deadline for application of the posts was over on July 30, the process of shortlisting the candidates for the purpose of interview is still going on.
After the last CoA meeting, chairman Vinod Rai had said that coach selection interviews would tentatively take place on August 13 and 14. However, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had asked the CAC members to give a declaration stating that they had no ‘conflict of interest’ in holding this position.
The BCCI are understood to have received the declaration from all three of the member. These will now be put in front of BCCI legal cell, who will advice CoA if the CAC is qualified to select the head coach.
“It is a massive honour for women’s cricket to be allowed the opportunity to be part of the CAC to select the men’s head coach. It is above any honorary director position that I hold with Indian Cricketers Association (ICA). If needed I’ll step down from the ICA post if the board finds me conflicted in any way,” former women’s cricketer Rangaswamy had told CricketNext earlier this week.
Gaekwad, like Rangaswamy, has also submitted the declaration and believed to have stated that his son, Shatrunjay, runs an age group cricket academy. The bone of contention will be over former India captain Kapil Dev.
Kapil’s company Dev Musco, a sports lighting company supplies floodlights to some leading Indian international cricket grounds. The website of the company says 'Musco Lighting Pvt Ltd is a Sports Lighting Company incorporated in 1995 by a tie-up between Kapil Dev (cricketer) & Musco Sports Lighting LLC., USA'.
It has listed among its clients Test venues like Brabourne Stadium (CCI), Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali, currently under reconstruction Gujarat Cricket Association's stadium at Motera and Orissa Cricket Association's Barabati stadium.
The CoA will also discuss the ‘Conflict of Interest’ ruling passed by Ethics Officer Justice (Retd.) DK Jain on former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar upholding ‘one man, one post’ ruling in the new BCCI constitution.
“We wanted to clarify the ruling from the Supreme Court but it’s unlikely that we’ll get a date from the Apex Court anytime soon. The ethics officer also has the matter of WV Raman’s appointment with him but we haven’t heard back from him about it yet,” a CoA member informed CricketNext.
After the CoA meeting in New Delhi, the members will once again head off to meet amicus curiae PS Narasimha to discuss the progress of state associations elections. The old-guard of the BCCI led by former president N. Srinivasan had met in New Delhi earlier this week to discuss the discrepancies in the formulations of the Apex Councils of various states approved in the meetings with the amicus. While some states have nine member Apex Council, for others as many as 19 members have been approved.
