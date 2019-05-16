CoA Member Edulji Hits Back at BCCI President in IPL 'Trophy' Fiasco

Loading...
Former India women’s captain Edulji came on record to admit that she wanted one of the CoA members — Lt. General (Retd) Ravi Thodge or herself — to give away the trophy to victorious Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma but was denied this request.
“I have gone through the one-sided news report on the presentation of the IPL trophy to the champions. To set the facts straight, in the COA meeting dated 8th April, the topic was discussed," Edulji said in a press release.
"During the discussion, I had mentioned that as the acting president (Khanna) had abdicated his right to give away the trophy during the BCCI bilateral match in Delhi, he had shown disregard for the protocol and an office bearer of a state association was allowed to give the trophy away and hence for the IPL Final, CoA members should give the trophy."
The CoA member was referring to the incident after the fifth ODI between India and Australia at the Ferozeshah Kotla in March, where instead of Khanna, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma gave away the bilateral trophy to victorious Australian captain Aaron Finch.
Edulji said her initial choice was CoA chairman Vinod Rai, but when the latter said that he wouldn’t be attending the final, she suggested the names of Thodge and herself.
“I had even mentioned that if Rai would be present at the finals, then he should give the trophy to which he had said that he was not going to be present. It was then that I mentioned that as Thodge and I were attending the finals, the two of us may present the trophy. The matter rested there,” Edulji clarified.
According to the former India women’s captain, Khanna forwarded a mail a couple of days before the final to question the whole change of plan while he never bothered to reply as to why the BCCI chief hadn’t presented the trophy after the final ODI between India and Australia.
“A few days before the final Khanna forwarded a mail from the acting secretary (Amitabh Choudhary), written sometime in the year 2017 in which he had said that as per protocol the BCCI president gives away the trophy. This was sheepishly done by the acting president by forwarding a mail of 2017 by acting secretary even though he had presented the IPL trophy in 2018 as well, a fact that he seemed to have forgotten. He seemed to have also glossed over the abdication of his responsibility during the India-Australia game at Kotla as he may have realised that what he did marred the dignity of the office of the president of the BCCI,” she said.
Edulji then went on to explain how on the day of the final, Khanna once again created a ruckus.
“On the day of the final as usual his interest seemed only limited to the presentation of the trophy since he was carrying around an email of 2017 in his pocket. If my intention was to give the trophy alone I would have stressed upon it in the previous two editions where I was present for the finals. The view that I had held here was only because Khanna had abdicated his responsibility and had not given the bilateral trophy in Delhi.”
First Published: May 16, 2019, 4:27 PM IST