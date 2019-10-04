CoA Minutes Show Edulji Objected to Forming Ad-Hoc CAC
With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer D.K. Jain sending notices to the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy for their alleged conflict of interest, the question of whether the practical problem of implementing the Conflict Clause as proposed by the Lodha Panel must be looked into has again come to the fore.
CoA Minutes Show Edulji Objected to Forming Ad-Hoc CAC
With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer D.K. Jain sending notices to the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy for their alleged conflict of interest, the question of whether the practical problem of implementing the Conflict Clause as proposed by the Lodha Panel must be looked into has again come to the fore.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
HK v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
NED v IREKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019
IRE v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019
HK v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
NEP v NEDKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings