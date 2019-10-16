Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

COA Recommends Amendment to Conflict of Interest Rule in Final Report

The outgoing Committee of Administrators (CoA) has recommended an amendment to the conflict of interest rule in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court.

Cricketnext Staff |October 16, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
COA Recommends Amendment to Conflict of Interest Rule in Final Report

The outgoing Committee of Administrators (CoA) has recommended an amendment to the conflict of interest rule in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court.

The contentious rule was applied to former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Kapil Dev, who were all forced to quit the Cricket Advisory Committee after Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta raised complaints over them being in the breach of the rule.

The CoA has now said that the rules were open to interpretation in a "straight-jacketed" manner, and has implied that they were unnecessarily restrictive. Rahul Dravid's role as director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is also in danger after the BCCI ethics officer acknowledged Gupta's complaint against Dravid.

"The CoA, in its tenure, has come across various instances where the rules pertaining to conflict of interest have been applied to positions and scenarios which in its view didn't warrant such application. Possibly, this was a result of straight-jacketed application of rules. A few of the concerns stemming from such straight-jacketed application include absolute prohibition on former players from occupying multiple, or two unrelated/remotely related posts, undue restrictions on the current players (not on an annual contract with the BCCI) from being gainfully employed even outside the BCCI during the offseason," the COA report read.

"The proscriptions contained in rule 38 (4) of the BCCI constitution are capable of being interpreted in a very straight-jacketed manner, which is proving to be counter-productive and disproportionately restrictive to players."

The report suggests that the BCCI Ethics Officer should be allowed to exercise discretion and flexibility while dealing with cases of conflict of interest, rather than strictly being bound by a formula that is applied across the board.

The COA has suggeste an "Amendment to Rule 38 of the BCCI constitution vide insertion of certain clauses and sub-clauses."

"The same has been outlined in the report prepared by CoA upon consultation with various stakeholders, including current and former cricketers, cricket administrators, persons specializing in the study of ethics and legal experts. The suggestions are made with the objective of clarifying a few aspects covered by the prevalent conflict of interest rules, which have proved to be problematic, whilst retaining their original character and spirit," the report proposed.

COACommittee of Administrators

Related stories

CoA Undoing Its Good Work of Past Three Years: Diana Edulji
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 8:07 PM IST

CoA Undoing Its Good Work of Past Three Years: Diana Edulji

DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 11:54 AM IST

DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election

CoA Can't Disqualify Any Association on Ground of Non-compliance: TNCA
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 4:29 PM IST

CoA Can't Disqualify Any Association on Ground of Non-compliance: TNCA

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more