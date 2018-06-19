CoA to Acting BCCI Secretary: Watch India-England T20Is at Own Expense

Interestingly, CEO Rahul Johri has also informed the CoA that he will be returning after watching the games in England but it is unclear if a similar response has been given to him.
Replying to the mail from the secretary, in possession of CricketNext, the CoA wrote: “The Committee of Administrators has taken note of your email. Although you have not sought approval from the Committee of Administrators for your travels abroad, permission is granted for you to travel only to Dublin for attending the ICC meetings from 28th June 2018 to 2nd July 2018. Kindly ensure that expenses towards ticketing and hotel stay are limited to the extent borne by ICC.”
The CoA then goes on to add that it sees no sense in Choudhary staying back to watch the India-England games. “From the contents of your email, the Committee of Administrators does not see any value addition to the BCCI in your merely watching the three-T20 India-England games to be played in England. Hence, if you wish to attend these games, kindly ensure that BCCI does not incur any expenses in this regard,” it said.
Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that the reply puts the secretary in an embarrassing position and was uncalled for. “This is yet another example of the high-handedness of the CoA. They had absolutely no problem with an entourage of officials travelling to England for the Champions Trophy last year since they themselves were keen to visit England. Suddenly there is no worthwhile purpose to the visit.
“Amitabh is a court appointed BCCI’s representative to the ICC and he has to meet other Boards’ representatives and this usually happens on the sidelines of international games. In fact, the office bearers should be going for these events in the interest of bilateral relations between boards. This new diktat has not only embarrassed Amitabh but has also considerably weakened the position of BCCI’s representative at the ICC,” he said.
Interestingly, the CEO Rahul Johri has also sent a similar mail to the CoA which informs the committee that he will also be returning to the country after watching the first two England T20Is. “The ICC Annual Conference is scheduled in Dublin from the 28th June to the 2nd of July and the 1st India-Ireland match is also in Dublin on June 27. I will be travelling to Dublin on June 26 and return to Mumbai on July 8 as I will stay back to attend the 1st two games of the India-England series in July 3 and July 6. This is for your information,” it read.
First Published: June 19, 2018, 1:09 PM IST