CoA to Continue Bid to Isolate Pakistan Within ICC

Manohar, who has also served as BCCI President, had made it clear during the ICC meetings in Dubai last week that it’s not in the world body’s domain to ‘isolate’ any nation. However, the CoA intends to use the March 18 meeting, that has been called to discuss India’s continued defiance to becoming WADA-compliant, to continue its push to ask for sanctions against Pakistan in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pulwama.
The CoA had written a letter to the ICC, without making a specific reference to Pakistan, asking for ICC members to sever ties with countries that harbour terrorism. That letter cut little ice with the ICC insisting the matter was not within its purview. However, CoA Chairman Vinod Rai believes the matter is not settled.
“The letter was placed. It clearly says Pakistan. It is a process which goes slow. Have we been able to boycott any of the countries in the Security Council? The process goes on slowly. We have started a process,” he said.
India are set to face Pakistan in a 2019 World Cup fixture on June 16 and Rai said that a decision on whether or not the fixture will go ahead will be taken later.
“Let the time come, World Cup is still four months away. We have expressed our concerns (over security) and they (ICC) agreed and communicated that security will be tightened,” said the CoA chairman.
Apart from the Indo-Pak clash, India’s lack of WADA compliance remains a big concern for the ICC as it pushes its bid to include cricket into Olympics. While all other members of the ICC are WADA-compliant, the BCCI refuses to get their players tested by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) because of a lack of trust in India’s national body. To become WADA-compliant, the BCCI will need to allow the cricketers’ samples be tested by NADA at the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) which the Indian board continue to oppose.
“The (ICC) Board unanimously acknowledged its desire to remain WADA compliant and committed to working in partnership with the BCCI, WADA and India NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency,” the ICC had said last week.
CoA member Edulji acknowledged the same. “Although cricket in the Asian Games was not discussed in the meeting today, the WADA compliance has become a complicated issue. We want to resolve the matter as soon as possible,” Edulji said.
The meeting was attended by newest CoA member retired Lt General Ravi Thodge and also included BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and newly-appointed Ombudsman retired Justice DK Jain.
“We have also referred the matter of (KL) Rahul and (Hardik) Pandya’s suspension officially to the Ombudsman. The quantum of punishment for the duo is for him to decide. He’ll take a fresh look at the matter,” Rai said.
The CoA chairman also announced that the player contracts for the next season have also been finalized. However, the committee didn’t have time to look at the ‘compliance’ status of the BCCI state associations.
The Supreme Court had asked the amicus curiae PS Narasimha in the last hearing on February 21 to go through the different cases filed by the state associations, most of which are related to their compliance to the new BCCI constitution. The next SC hearing is set take up these cases on March 14.
First Published: March 7, 2019, 6:38 PM IST