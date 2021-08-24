Coach R Sridhar Reveals Virat Kohli's Plan to Welcome Bumrah, Shami: 'It Has to Reverberate at Lord's'

The final day of Lord’s Test will be etched in the hearts of all Indian cricket fans as the Men In Blue showcased grit and determination to win the match at any cost. Indian bowlers bundled out England in the most unexpected way, however, the limelight on the final day was stolen by tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Their partnership came at the time when Joe Root-led England was eyeing an easy win. The duo did not give away their wickets and played calculative shots. Bumrah and Shami stitched a knock of unbeaten 89-run for the 9th wicket. Shami had also notched up his second Test half-century, with a six off Moeen Ali’s bowling.

India declared its innings ahead of lunch and when Shami and Bumrah walked back to the dressing room, they received a massive round of applause from their teammates and Indian cricket staff. The entire Indian contingent stood at the walkway of the Lord’s dressing room. With non-stop applauses, they cheered for Bumrah and Shami’s game-changing contribution.

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.What a moment this at Lord's 👏👏👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/biRa32CDTt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

Later, it was learned that the idea to applaud and cheer both the cricketers was of skipper Virat Kohli. While speaking to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the team’s fielding coach R Sridhar shared that Kohli had asked the whole team to cheer, clap, and welcome the duo. Sridhar stated that the skipper asked to create noise that will ‘reverberates in Lord’s for years to come.’

A crucial partnership between Bumrah and Shami helped India set a 272-run target for the hosts. Later, Indian bowlers bowled out the Englishmen for 120. The Men In Blue registered victory by a mammoth margin of 151-runs. After two Test matches, the score stands 1-0. England and India will lock horns in the third Test match, starting from August 25. The match will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

While the hosts will aim to bounce back, Kohli and team would want to continue their streak.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here