COB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Hungary, June 29 04:30 pm IST

COB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Hungary Match between Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards:

Cobra Cricket Club are slated to face Blinders Blizzards in two back to back encounters on Tuesday at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The first fixture of the day between both sides will start at 04:30 pm (IST) and the second game will kick off at 06:30 pm (IST).

Blinders Blizzards are coming into this game after losing their first two games in the series at the hands of the Budapest Blizzards. On Tuesday, when they will next take on the Cobra Cricket Club, they will look to open their account before it gets too late.

On the other hand, this is the first game of the season for the last year’s runner-up Cobra Cricket Club and they will be raring to kick-start the event. The Cobra Cricket Club were beaten at the hands of the Royal Tigers CC last year in the grand finale and will aim to go all the way in 2021.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Hungary match between Cobra Cricket Club and Blinders Blizzards; here is everything you need to know:

COB vs BLB Telecast

The match between COB vs BLB is not televised in India

COB vs BLB Live Streaming

The match between COB vs BLB can be live-streamed on FanCode in India.

COB vs BLB Match Details

The match between COB vs BLB will be played on Tuesday, June 29 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

COB vs BLB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Omer Zahid

Vice-captain: Amjad Aziz

COB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sachin Chauhan

Batsmen: Anup Gupta, Shiekh Rasik, Muhammad Uzair, Amjad Aziz, Jogi Sehgal

All-Rounders: Vishnu Vasudev, Rahul Goyal

Bowlers: Omer Zahid, Kamran Wahid, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

COB vs BLB probable playing XI:

Cobra Cricket Club predicted starting line-up: Jogi Sehgal (c), Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (wk), Vishnu Vasudev, Anuj Kumar, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Shiekh Rasik, Ashutosh Mathur, Sanjay Kumar, Hafeez Ullah, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Amal Jacob

Blinders Blizzards predicted starting line-up: Anup Gupta, Sachin Chauhan (c) (wk), Zubair Muzaffar Bhat, Amjad Aziz, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Jassi Singh, Muhammad Uzair, Kamran Wahid, Madhav Gupta, Onur Ozkul

