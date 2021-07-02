COB vs ROT Dream11 Prediction Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers match, July 2 12:30 PM IST

COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Cobra Cricket Club and Royal Tigers ECS T10 Hungary 2021: Cobra Cricket Club and Royal Tigers will be locking horns against each other in the next two matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary 2021 tournament on Friday, July 2. The matches will be played at the GB Oval, in Szodliget and the first encounter is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm (IST).

Cobra Cricket Club are having a decent run in the tournament and will be fighting for the top 2 spots in the standings. They have won four out of their six matches and are currently placed in third spot in the ECS T10 Hungary standings. The Cobra Cricket Club had excellent last two matches, as they defeated United Csalad by 43 runs and 7 wickets respectively.

On the other hand, the Royal Tigers are also having a good run in the ECS T10 campaign, as they managed to pick up four wins from their six matches. They are currently placed second in the points table and are two points adrift of table-toppers Budapest Blinders. The Tigers won the first of their Thursday double-header against Budapest Blinders by nine-wickets, however, they lost by 51-runs in the reverse fixture.

The Cobra Cricket Club and Royal Tigers will clash in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 02:30 pm (IST) at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Cobra Cricket Club and Royal Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

COB vs ROT Telecast

Not televised in India.

COB vs ROT Live Streaming

The match between COB vs ROT is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

COB vs ROT Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 29 at the GB Oval, in Szodliget. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

COB vs ROT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Zeeshan Khan

Vice-captain: Shiekh Rasik

COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Anuj Kumar, Harsh Mandhyan, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik,

All-rounders: Satish Inakoti, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Akram Malik, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman

COB vs ROT Probable XIs:

Cobra Cricket Club: Jogi Sehgal (C), Anuj Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Shiekh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Amal Jacob, Satish Inakoti

Royal Tigers: Marc Ahuja (C), Harsh Mandhyan, Stan Ahuja (WK), Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Akram Malik, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Zeeshan Khan

