COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS T10 Hungary 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 15, 2 PM IST

COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2022 match between Cobra Cricket Club and Royal Tigers: In the two back-to-back matches on Wednesday, Cobra Cricket Club will have a face-off with Royal Tigers. Both the teams are doing well in the competition.

Cobra Cricket Club are second in the points table after winning their first two games against Debrecen Vikings by 55 runs and 42 nine wickets. Bhavani Adapaka and Muhammad Burham picked two wickets each in the first game to restrict the Vikings to 46 runs. In the second match, Jogi Sehgal and Shiekh Rasik were the star performers for Cobra Cricket Club as they took the team’s total to 128 runs.

Speaking of Royal Tigers, they are at the top of the standings with six points from three victories and one loss. Tigers lost their first game against Budapest Blinders but since then there has been no looking back for them. In their last game, the team scored a 42-run victory over the Vikings as Khaibar Deldar played a knock of 41 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Cobra Cricket Club and Royal Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

COB vs ROT Telecast

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers game will not be telecast in India

COB vs ROT Live Streaming

The COB vs ROT fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COB vs ROT Match Details

Cobra Cricket Club and Royal Tigers will play against each other at the GB Oval in Szodliget at 2 PM IST on June 15, Wednesday.

COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jogi Sehgal

Vice-Captain – Adeebuddin

Suggested Playing XI for COB vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Harsh Mandhyan

Batters: Khaibar Deldar, Jogi Sehgal, Usman Muhammad

All-rounders: Zeeshan Khan, Adeebuddin, Muhammad Burhan, Abdul Mannan

Bowlers: Arun Venkatarajan, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham

COB vs ROT2 Probable XIs

Cobra Cricket Club: Usman Muhammad, Muhammad Burhan, Jogi Sehgal, Muhammad Soban, Shiekh Rasik (c & wk), Sanjay Kumar, Vishnu Vasudev, Adeebuddin, Arun Venkatarajan, Zoltan Marosy, Hafeez Ullah

Royal Tigers: Hemanth Muruga, Zeeshan Khan, Anuj Khanna, Harsh Mandhyan (c & wk), Abdul Mannan, Sai Goutham, Waqar Mehmood, Venkata Narashiman, Khaibar Deldar, Zahir Safi, Akramullah Malikzada

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here