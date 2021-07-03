COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Hungary Eliminator, July 3 12:30 pm IST

Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad Dream11, COB vs UCB Dream11 Latest Update, COB vs UCB Dream11 Win, COB vs UCB Dream11 App, COB vs UCB Dream11 2021, COB vs UCB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, COB vs UCB Dream11 Live Streaming

COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Hungary Eliminator Match between Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad:

The Cobra Cricket Club will be up against United Csalad on Saturday in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget. Coming into this game, the Cobra Cricket Club will be high on confidence, having defeated the defending champions Royal Tigers in their previous outing by 24 runs.

So far, the COB are having a good run in the ECS T10 Hungary. They finished at the third spot in the Group stage, with five wins from eight games.

On Saturday, when Cobra Cricket Club will take on United Csalad, they will look to continue their winning march in the knockout games by qualifying for the second qualifier.

On the other hand, United Csalad are coming into this game after registering a comprehensive win over rock-bottom Blinders Blizzards in their last two games. United Csalad finished at the penultimate position in the Group stage. However, they will look to create a lasting impression on the fans when they face Cobra Cricket Club in the Eliminator.

The winner of this encounter will next take on either Budapest Blinders or Royal Tigers in Qualifier 2.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Hungary Eliminator match between Cobra Cricket Club and United Csalad; here is everything you need to know:

COB vs UCB Telecast

The match between COB vs UCB is not televised in India

COB vs UCB Live Streaming

The match between COB vs UCB can be live-streamed on FanCode in India.

COB vs UCB Match Details

The match between COB vs UCB will be played on Saturday, July 3 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The game between COB vs UCB will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

COB vs UCB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Shiekh Rasik

Vice-captain: Ashrith Darapureddy

COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Vinoth Ravindran, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Batsmen: Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri

All-Rounders: Hassan Ashfaq, Shiekh Rasik

Bowlers: Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Sanjay Kumar, Francis Farrell

COB vs UCB probable playing XI:

Cobra Cricket Club predicted playing XI: Jogi Sehgal (C), Anuj Kumar, Kailash Chander (WK), Ravi Yadav, Shiekh Rasik, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sanjay Kumar, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Ashu Mathur, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka.

United Csalad predicted playing XI: Vinoth Ravindran (C & WK), Hassan Ashfaq, Hrishi Chekuri, Ashrith Darapureddy, Khushal Gabhane, Rohit Kumar, Raghav Sharma, Kamran Shah, Amit Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Francis Farrell.

