India vs Australia: ‘Coffee, Because it’s Too Early For wine’: Ravindra Jadeja Enjoys Break Ahead of 2nd Test

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has remained out of the squad against Australia after he sustained an injury during the first T20 international in Canberra. While he had to sit out the first Test match as well, there is a chance that he recovers in time for the second Test, set to begin on December 26.

Jadeja it seems is enjoying his break, sipping coffee. The cricketer recently posted multiple pictures of scenic bliss where he was posing with a cup of coffee. Wearing a colour coordinated bucket hat, sweatshirt and shorts, Jadeja can be seen sitting on a bench with lots of greenery surrounding him. The blue sky and water body in the background suggest that the player is in an uplifted mood.

Jadeja went quirky with his caption for the post. He mentioned that there was a specific reason behind sipping coffee which was because it was too early in the day to drink wine. “Coffee, because it’s too early for wine,” he wrote and followed the line with a winking face emoji.

Coffee, because it’s too early for wine.😜 pic.twitter.com/4RsQlhBuiL— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 21, 2020

Team India supporters would be hoping for Jadeja to make a comeback in the second Test, especially after facing the humiliating drubbing at the hands of the hosts. Jadeja is expected to bring a bit of batting power in the middle lower half of the lineup, so that collapses like 36 all out at Adelaide can be avoided in the future.

Jadeja’s form before getting on the bench also speaks in his favour. In the One Day International matches as well as the first T20I, the all-rounder came to bat at crucial junctures and made the most of it. He also picks up crucial wickets with his spin. If he is able to uphold his game after his return, things could get cheerful for the Men in Blue.

On the other hand, skipper Virat Kohli has reportedly decided to hold a special team meeting before leaving for India. Apart from online meetings to boost the morale of the players, Kohli will also meet with all the players personally before heading home on his paternity leave.