Coffee in Q: New Zealand Keeper Katey Martin Hones Her Barista Skills

New Zealand wicket-keeper batswoman Katey Martin is working on her barista skills as the team approaches the end of their first week in quarantine ahead of their limited-overs series in Australia. The team is in a Bio bubble for the first two weeks of the tour where they will train and prepare for the first of the three T20Is against Australia starting on September 26 at the Allan Border Field.

Following the three T20Is, the teams will play three ODIs with the Rose Bowl trophy up for grabs. Martin has set up a coffee machine in her room and provides a coffee-drop service to team mates. "I have brought a coffee machine and have been making coffee. I love my coffee and I am pleased that I brought my coffee machine here," the wicketkeeper said.

"I have been watching a few Netflix shows and spending time in my room during the quarantine period," she added.

She has been working closely with fellow wicket-keeper Natalie Dodd who returns to the White Ferns after showing strong domestic form.

"I think it's important to pass on some tips, Doddy's been brilliant. I love to chat, so she's had to listen to me... but she's helped me with some technical stuff as well," Martin said as per as NZC media release.

Martin is looking forward to taking on Australia in their backyard.

"We get the bit between the teeth when we play Aussie, I'm confident we can get up, six games to play, so hopefully we can make it six from six," said Martin.

The upcoming limited-overs series between Australia Women and New Zealand will also be the first since the outbreak of novel coronavirus which will see the presence of fans inside the stadium.

"A limited number of fans will be admitted to Allan Border Field, with the maximum attendance determined by current Queensland health and government guidelines which caps the attendance at 50 per cent of the venue's capacity," said a report in cricket.com.au.

"The ground will be split into six zones with fans only allowed to sit in the section specified on their ticket," it added.

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry*, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa *subject to fitness

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin