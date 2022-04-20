COL vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 20, 09:30 PM IST

Dream11COL vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Colotta Chocolates and V Eleven: The 2022 edition of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League is all set to get underway from April 20 with the curtain-raiser between Colotta Chocolates and V Eleven. The two teams will fight a battle against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

A total of 43 matches will be played in the T10 Championship among 18 teams. The teams have been divided into four groups with the first three groups having four teams each. In the fourth group, six teams will be competing against each other.

Colotta Chocolates and V Eleven are coming into the T10 league after fighting in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 2022. Both the teams will hope for redemption as they failed to make a mark in the T20 format. Colotta Chocolates finished fourth place in Cross Group with just one win from three matches. They reached the Plate final but ended up losing to Ajman Heroes by three wickets.

Coming to V Eleven, they failed to open their account in the competition. The team lost all its three league games to languish at the bottom of the Group C points table.

Ahead of the match between Colotta Chocolates and V Eleven, here is everything you need to know:

COL vs VEN Telecast

Colotta Chocolates vs V Eleven game will not be telecast in India

COL vs VEN Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COL vs VEN Match Details

The first match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

COL vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Fujail Farooqui

Vice-Captain – Renjith Mani

Suggested Playing XI for COL vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sapandeep Singh

Batters: Renjith Mani, Fujail Farooqui, Vibhor Shahi

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Laxman Sreekumar, Manpreet Singh

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan, Ankur Sangwan, Rizwan KS, Mohammad Jamshaid

COL vs VEN Probable XIs:

Colotta Chocolates: Rizwan KS, Balwinder Singh, Renjith Mani (c), Sapandeep Singh, Nikhil Srinivasan, Krishna Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammad Ajmal, Zeeshan Butt

V Eleven: Mohammad Jamshaid, Hussain Ahmad, Fujail Farooqui (c), Mithun Dhakkan, Mohammad Waseem, Keshav Sharma, Amir Ullah Khan (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Tarun Kumar, Bilal Sharif, Vibhor Shahi

