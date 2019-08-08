starts in
7-18 - Colin Ackermann Sets New T20 World Record

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Leicestershire Foxes captain Colin Ackermann set a new bowling record in T20 cricket as he took 7 wickets in his side's 55-run win over the Birmingham Bears in a T20 Blast match on Wednesday.

Ackermann's figures of 7-18 bested the previous best figures of 6-5 by Somerset's Arul Suppiah against Glamorgan in 2011.

He took six of his seven wickets in two overs as Birmingham suffered a collapse, losing their last eight wickets for just 20 runs to be bowled out for 134 while chasing a daunting target of 190.

"It's quite hard to believe, I didn't know that the record was seven wickets," Ackermann told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet and I think it's the first time it's turned here at Grace Road in 20 years, which is fantastic for the spinners.

"It was a great all-round performance from the team to set the game up for the bowlers."

Earlier, half-centuries from Harry Swindells and Lewis Hill saw Leicestershire post 189-6.

Birmingham started well and looked likely to make a game of it when Adam Hose (34) and Sam Hain (61) added 91 for the third wicket. But when Hose was removed by seamer Will Davis at 114-3, the game was all over just 28 balls later.

