Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lanka Premier League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Colombo Stars won their last match against the Dambulla Aura by five runs. Niroshan Dickwella put in a splendid performance for the Stars by scoring an impressive knock of 62 runs in just 41 balls. He set the tempo from the start and helped his team post a competitive total of 165 after 20 overs. The bowlers then did their job as Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes and Suranga Lakmal picked up two wickets each. The Colombo-based side would be looking to continue in the same form.

Meanwhile, Galle Gladiators lost their last fixture against the Kandy Falcons. They also lost their opening game of the campaign against the Jaffna Kings. The Gladiators are still looking for their first win of the 2022-23 Lankan Premier League season. This seems very disturbing for a team that reached the final in the last edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators, here is all you need to know

When will the Lanka Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) be played?

Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) fixture will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

What time will the Lanka Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) begin?

The match will begin at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lanka Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match?

The Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match?

The Colombo Stars (COL) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

COL vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Mathews

Vice-Captain: I Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for COL vs GAL Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: N Dickwella, K Mendis

Batter: A Mathews, I Ahmed, R Bopara

All-rounders: I Wasim, K Janat, M Subasingha

Bowlers: N Pradeep, D Drakes, N Thushara

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Possible Starting XI:

Colombo Stars probable playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, K Janat, R Bopara, Kasun Rajitha, D Drakes, Muditha Lakshan

Galle Gladiators probable playing XI: Kusal Mendis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, M Subasingha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Tharindu Kaushal, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

