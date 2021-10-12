COLUMN: Flawed Assessment Allowed Virat Kohli to Captain RCB For This Long?

“I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play with freedom and belief,” said Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in his swansong post-match presentation after a heart-breaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator. You can argue little with that statement, especially if you see the reincarnation of Glenn Maxwell in this season or blossoming of the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar (who didn’t play in the UAE leg because of injury, but has been outstanding otherwise for past couple of seasons) and of course the purple cap winner Harshal Patel.

However, the same can’t be said about the captain himself as far as his batting is concerned. Paradoxically, Kohli the batsman has not batted with freedom which is usually the hallmark of a great batsman like him. Especially in the 2020 and 2021 seasons where his unusually conservative approach baffled the fans and experts alike. His strike rate in the last two seasons is around 120 which is way below his career strike rate (nearly 130) in IPL. The RCB captain managed just 6 fifties in 30 matches and only a couple of them came in winning causes

“I don’t know how the response has been, but I have given 120 percent to this franchise every time, which is something I will now do as a player,” added Kohli in his reply, while summing up the season and his journey with the franchise as captain. Is it necessary for Kohli to win (an ICC) trophy for validation of his greatness as captain? This writer had asked former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja in the month of June just ahead of the World Test championship final against New Zealand. “Trophies do matter because good captains usually win a lot of trophies. A great leader is also about winning the moments, especially the crunch moments. Imran also won the Nehru cup in India which was a sort of mini world cup. Kohli has to establish his authority in terms of trophy,” Raja had said then. Just replace the word ICC with IPL and his answer won’t make any difference in this context as well. After all, it is because of the trophies that Gautam Gambhir was finally accepted (even grudgingly) as a fine captain and Rohit Sharma is being seen as future India captain.

Time and again, head coaches from Ray Jennings to Daniel Vettori and Simon Katich (though RCB has officially stated that the Australian stepped down on his own for personal reasons and there was no quote from Katich in that press release) were sacked, countless assistant coaches were fired (which also included a close friend and mentor Ashish Nehra), iconic players discarded and young talents overlooked and yet nothing changed the results for the RCB. The only thing which RCB strangely didn’t change was the captain which is such an obvious pattern in a highly result-driven tournament like IPL where the mightiest names like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and even Dhoni (for Pune Supergiants) were not spared because of formidable reputation as a player or as a captain.

In that backdrop, Kohli must count himself extremely fortunate for having survived nearly a decade at the helm of affairs despite nothing to show in his cupboard. Perhaps, it was the magnanimity of the RCB owners that the franchise didn’t remove him from captaincy despite just four playoffs in an 8-year reign and a solitary final appearance in 2016. Just to give you another perspective, let us consider another significant fact - before Kohli took over RCB, the team had already reached the IPL final twice and had one semi-final appearance to boot in five years.

Not only that, the owners over the years have somehow deliberately chosen to ignore a history of weird cricketing decisions taken by Kohli since 2013. He had gambled on Yuvraj Singh (in 2014) when he was evidently past his prime, the famous splurge on Dinesh Karthik the next year in 2015 are the couple of cases in point. The latest in this saga was the release of Chris Morris, whom they had bought for Rs 10 crore, after the 2020 campaign. And yet, they went after Morris for nearly as much money while bidding at the 2021 auctions! Maybe, the coaches and owners realised their mistake and perhaps wanted to send the message to the captain that Morris was not just outstanding at the death, but he had transformed the team when he made it to the playing XI in the second half of the 2020 season.

Similarly, Kohli didn’t see any value in English all-rounder Moeen Ali and released him before the last auction, even though the English all-rounder had a better balls per boundary percentage (4.8) in the middle overs (Overs 7-15) than Kohli (12.2) since IPL 2019. It seemed that MS Dhoni was just waiting for Ali as Chennai Super Kings went after him at the auction and Ali’s aggressive cameos at the top-order is one of the reasons behind CSK resurgence this season.

Perplexingly, Kohli also failed to recognise the talents of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who are from Bangalore and yet moved to different teams and became match-winners. When the greatness of a legacy is assessed besides runs and trophy, this small and yet important factors will also be taken into account. When the dust settles, Kohli would reflect quietly on his time as RCB captain and he would pinch himself that despite having a Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and himself, they could just reach the finals in 2016. How and why?

By and large, even former India players or neutral observers have been quiet in assessing his captaincy with an odd exception of a Gambhir who didn’t mince words after RCB’s exit last year “I have nothing against Virat Kohli but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, ‘yes, I am responsible, I am accountable’.” or a Sunil Gavaskar (who is not hesitant to question Kohli’s tactical blunders on air).

Last but not the least, very few would remember that last year Kohli himself had resigned to the fate that the turnaround of the RCB’s fortune was beyond his capacities. “Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat,” said Kohli after his team was eliminated from the race to the final in 2020. A year later, same thing happened again as a bit of nerves, a bit of hesitation and not being expressive enough against Sunil Narine and KKR cost his team dearly. A 100 percent or a 120 percent effort, some results just simply don’t change for the RCB or captain Kohli in the IPL.

