'Come Back In Whites Soon': Fans Laud Ajinkya Rahane's Double Ton In Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane held the fort on day one of the Group B contest against Hyderabad. Rahane, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, played stellar knocks which guided Mumbai to conclude the day with 457 runs on board for the loss of three wickets. While Jaiswal continued his form with 162 off 195 balls, Rahane was batting on 139 at stumps. He stitched a stunning 206-run partnership for the third wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On day 2, December 21, the cricketer picked up from where he left off and went on to convert his century into a double ton. He scored 200* runs from 256 balls, which included 26 fours and 3 sixes.

Fans were impressed with Rahane’s knock at Bandra Kurla Complex. Many even opined that it was time for him to make a return to the international scene.

One of the users said, “I think Ajinkya Rahane should be selected in the Australia series. He has been banished from the team due to politics.”

I think Ajinkya Rahane should be selected in Australia series, He has been banished from the team due to politics.— 𓆩 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃a𝗺 𓆪 (@iam__Sojha) December 21, 2022

“Missing this guy in whites, come back soon,” another said.

Missing this guy in whites, comeback soon @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/HK2lvNxItn— Ayush Prajapati (@im_ayush___) December 14, 2022

“Double century for Ajinkya Rahane. What better way to remind the selectors before the Oz test series,” a third wrote.

Double century for @ajinkyarahane88 👏. What better way to remind the selectors before the Oz test series!— Avneesh Raghuvanshi (@raghuvanshia) December 21, 2022

Fans lauded Rahane’s Ranji Trophy inning saying, “Great to see Ajinkya Rahane get a hundred in the Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad.”

Great to see @ajinkyarahane88 get a hundred in the Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad— Apurv Sardeshmukh (@apurvlawyer) December 20, 2022

Twitteratis shared clips from the Ranji match, capturing Ajinkya Rahane’s “38th first-class century.”

Ajinkya Rahane scores his 38th first class century. It came in 121 balls. Mumbai: 377/2.#RanjiTrophy #MUMvHYD pic.twitter.com/nUn87qx2Uo— Prajakta (@18prajakta) December 20, 2022

“One of the best days of watching domestic cricket,” a tweet read.

Some even drew comparisons between Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, and stated that the Mumbai skipper “deserves respect.”

Period 2013-15 A young bunch settling in Test Cricket. Ajinkya Rahane in most difficult conditions in that periodRahane (away) Avg : 46.37 Pujara (away)Avg : 36.32 Pujara looked pretty mediocre in front of him in those days. Look how time changes. Rahane deserves respect❤️ pic.twitter.com/C8TkgoY2ma — David (@CricketFreakD1) December 16, 2022

A user on the microblogging site announced Ajinkya Rahane as the “best stand-in captain (VC).”

Ajinkya Rahane was the best stand in captain (VC).— ChiragJ (@ChiragJainth) December 20, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from India’s Test squad following the Men in Blue’s tour of South Africa last year. The right-handed batter has struggled for form since his 112-run knock in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020.

