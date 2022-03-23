'Come Back Soon Please': Jasprit Bumrah is Missing His Wife Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League and is training with his franchise Mumbai Indians, hoping to guide them to a record-extending sixth title this time around. MI failed to make it to the playoffs last season and will be itching to bounce back.

Even as Bumrah continues his preparations, a post he has shared on Instagram clearly states the star cricketer is missing his wife Sanjana Ganesan, wishing her to join him soon.

“Come back soon please, the inside jokes miss our laughs," Bumrah wrote alongside a picture of the two sharing a laugh with the post going viral in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Sanjana responded to the post via the comment section.

“Running home to you ," she wrote.

The star couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary having gotten married last year on March 15.

“Life is better when we’re together. There’s no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other’s lives. One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you,” Bumrah wrote alongside a video.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bumrah recently picked his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil during the Bengaluru Test against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The 28-year-old was in sensational form during the two-match Test series which India won 2-0 and will be hoping to carry it for his franchise in IPL as well.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here