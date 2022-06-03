'He Comes up with a Plan B and Motivates Bowlers: India Pacer Lauds Captain Rohit For Understanding Players

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj heaped praise on India skipper Rohit Sharma for understanding his players while leading the team on the field. The latter is set to captain the Indian team in the upcoming Test against England in Birmingham, which will also be his first overseas assignment as a Test captain.

After taking over the reins from Virat Kohli earlier this year, Rohit has managed to keep a clean slate as a captain so far. Under his leadership, the Indian team whitewashed the likes of West Indies and Sri Lanka at home. Last year, the team also defeated New Zealand 1-0 in a two-match Test series at home.

During an event on Wednesday Siraj praised Rohit’s short stint as captain of the Indian team. He said, “Rohit understands the mental state of a player. Whenever we have a tough time out there on the field, he is the one who comes up with a plan B and motivates the bowlers to do better in the game. It’s a great feeling to work under a captain who understands you so well.”

Siraj had an underwhelming season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He ended with only nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 10.08. The right-arm quick said he’d be training hard so as to get ready to bowl long spells on the English soil.

“Right now, we have some time before we play the Test against England so for now, I would be training at the ground near my house and working on my fitness, as jumping from T20 to Test is a big change. To bowl those long spells in Test cricket, I really need to focus on my consistency, and it will be my only goal,” Siraj added.

With Ishant Sharma failing to make it to the Test squad, the onus will be on Siraj as India would look to register the first Test series win in England since 2007. Currently, they have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.

Siraj features in the pace department which also features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here