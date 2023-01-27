Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Comilla Victorians will battle it out against the Khulna Tigers on January 28, 2023 at the Sylhet International Stadium. The Victorians are riding high at the moment with four consecutive victories. They defeated Dhaka Dominators by a convincing margin of 60 runs. Khushdil Shah put up an exceptional performance scoring 30 runs in a quickfire cameo and plucking two wickets at the expense of 24 runs in four overs. Despite a tough start to the campaign, these last four victories place them third in the Bangladesh Premier League table with eight points from seven games so far.

Khulna Tigers’ performances have blown hot and cold so far, struggling to maintain any real consistency. They have won two games and lost four matches, claiming four points in their six games so far. The Tigers lost their last outing against the Dhaka Dominators in a relatively low-scoring affair. Their batting order crumbled under pressure in the second innings, managing only 84 runs, losing by a margin of 24 runs. They would thus be hoping for a positive result against Comilla

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers.

When will the Bangladesh Premier League match Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the Bangladesh Premier League match Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) be played?

Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) fixture will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Bangladesh Premier League match Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League match Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) match?

The Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) match not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League match Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) match?

The Comilla Victorians (COV) vs Khulna Tigers (KHT) match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

COV vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Vice-Captain: Andy Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for COV vs KHT Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pritom Kumar,

Batters: Andy Balbirnie, Imrul Kayes, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Josh Cobb, Sabbir Rahman, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Abrar Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Possible Starting XI:

Comilla Victorians probable playing XI: Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes, Litton Das, Khushdil Shah, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Josh Cobb, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman, Abrar Ahmed

Khulna Tigers probable playing XI: Azam Khan, Pritom Kumar, Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Fakhar Zaman, Andy Balbirnie, Sharjeel Khan, Sabbir Rahman, Habibur Rahman, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed

