Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the battle of these two heavyweights, it will be interesting to see who can finally emerge victorious. The Comilla Victorians will battle it out against Rangpur Riders on February 10, at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. Both sides are having a similar trajectory and can’t seem to make one wrong move at the moment. The Victorians have won their last five games in a row, cementing their position as a threatening force. The 2019 BPL winners recorded a comfortable five-wicket victory against Fortune Barishal in their last outing. Mukidul Islam played a pivotal role for the Comilla-based side in this match, taking five wickets at the expense of 23 runs. Litton Das led the batting department with 36 runs from 39 deliveries and Andre Russel’s 30-run unbeaten cameo helped them get over the line.

The Victorians are currently third in the table with eight wins and three losses from 11 games this campaign. They are tied on points but sit below Rangpur due to an inferior run rate. The Comilla Victorians would be hoping to continue their unbeaten run when they take on the Riders.

Ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders be played?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will be played on February 10.

Where will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders be played?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

What time will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders begin?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will begin at 1:30 pm IST on February 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will be telecast on Eurosport.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League match between the Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will be streamed live on the FanCode website and app.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders predicted starting lineups:

Comilla Victorians probable playing 11: Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das, Tanvir Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Mukidul Islan, Mustafizur Rahman

Rangpur Riders probable playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nurul Hasan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Haris Rauf

