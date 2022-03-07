'Coming Back Post Pregnancy & Playing International Cricket is So Inspiring': Smriti Mandhana Lauds Bismah Maroof

The Indian women cricketers were frenzied on having Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s 6-month-old daughter around in the dressing room. After defeating arch-rivals by 107 runs in their campaign opener at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, the likes of Harmanpreet Kuar, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and other could take their eyes off from the little bundle of joy and spend funning around with the little one.

Prior to the game against India, a picture of Bismah carrying her daughter while entering the stadium went viral on social media. Fans lauded her dedication towards the game and her family. A day after setting the social space ablaze, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared another video in which the Pakistan skipper could be heard saying she never thought that a post-pregnancy comeback would be possible for her.

“Never though that I’ll comeback. I think they give clarity to parents as well,” Bismah said in the video.

“She’s a joy. Everyone likes to play with her and have fun with her. For us, it’s a huge thing in Pakistan,” she added.

Meanwhile, India opener Smriti Mandhana also lauded Bismah’s spirit with she returned to the field six months after giving birth to a child.

“. Bismah setting an example for sportswoman across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat like you because lefties are special,” wrote Mandhana on her Instagram story.

On Sunday, India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their Women’s World Cup match. The Indian eves were reeling at 114/6 in 33.1 overs and had the risk of being bundled out for a small total.

A fighting batting effort by Pooja Vastrakar (67 off 59), Sneh Rana (53 not out off 48) and Smriti Mandhana (52 off 75) followed by a clinical bowling performance by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31) helped India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs and start their Women’s World Cup campaign on a positive note.

