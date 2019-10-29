'Coming Soon' - Jasprit Bumrah Hits the Gym, Fans Relieved

In news that will come as a relief for Indian fans, Jasprit Bumrah hit the gym as part of his recovery process from the back injury.
Bumrah took to Twitter to share a picture of him in the gym, with captain 'Coming soon'.
Coming soon! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nhrsusny1L— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 29, 2019
Bumrah last played for India in the Tests in West Indies in August. He was initially picked in India's squad for the home Tests against South Africa, but was subsequently ruled out due to lower back stress fracture.
Bumrah traveled to London to consult a specialist, after which it was decided that he didn't need a surgery for now. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said Bumrah should return 'sooner than later'.
