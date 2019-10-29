Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 1st Play-off, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 29 October, 2019

2ND INN

United Arab Emirates

80/9 (20.0)

United Arab Emirates
v/s
Netherlands
Netherlands*

53/1 (9.0)

Netherlands need 28 runs in 66 balls at 2.54 rpo

1st Play-off: UAE VS NED

UAE UAE
NED NED

Dubai

29 Oct, 201915:40 IST

2nd Play-off: NAM VS OMA

NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Dubai

29 Oct, 201921:00 IST

3rd Play-off: SCO VS TBC

SCO SCO
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201915:40 IST

4th Play-off: HK VS TBC

HK HK
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201921:00 IST

'Coming Soon' - Jasprit Bumrah Hits the Gym, Fans Relieved

Bumrah took to Twitter to share a picture of him in the gym, with captain 'Coming soon'.

Cricketnext Staff |October 29, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
'Coming Soon' - Jasprit Bumrah Hits the Gym, Fans Relieved

In news that will come as a relief for Indian fans, Jasprit Bumrah hit the gym as part of his recovery process from the back injury.

Bumrah took to Twitter to share a picture of him in the gym, with captain 'Coming soon'.

Bumrah last played for India in the Tests in West Indies in August. He was initially picked in India's squad for the home Tests against South Africa, but was subsequently ruled out due to lower back stress fracture.

Bumrah traveled to London to consult a specialist, after which it was decided that he didn't need a surgery for now. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said Bumrah should return 'sooner than later'.

