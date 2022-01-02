Commentators in Splits After Umpire Bruce Oxenford Quickly Changes His Decision in BBL Game - WATCH

The Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers game at the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Sunday witnessed an amusing moment, leaving the fans in splits. On-field umpire Bruce Oxenford overturned his decision immediately after giving Perth captain Ashton Turner. The incident instantly turned down the jubilation of Melbourne players while the broadcasters couldn’t resist themselves from laughing out loud.

ALSO READ | ‘Selectors Feel that He Still Has the Qualities’: Saba Karim on India Opener’s Return for SA ODIs

It happened during the 14th over when Melbourne’s Xavier Crone bowled a short delivery and Turner went for the pull shot. The ball went past the bat and brushed the helmet of the batsman before landing in the gloves of wicketkeeper Joe Clarke.

The Glenn Maxwell-led side made a huge appeal and Oxenford was quick to raise his finger. But in no time, he realised that the ball made no contact with the bat and hence, overturned the decision.

The video of the incident was shared on the official Twitter handle of BBL. “Xavier Crone had his first BBL wicket on debut – for all of three seconds,” read the tweet.

Check out the video:

Xavier Crone had his first BBL wicket on debut - for all of three seconds! 👷‍♂️💥@KFCAustralia | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/LDz2frhXOV— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2022

Perth Scorchers defeat Melbourne Stars by 50 runs

Ashton Turner-led Perth Scorchers posted a total of 180/8 after batting first. Opener Kurtis Patterson smashed a 39-ball 54 while Colin Munro scored a fiery 40 off just 20 deliveries.

ALSO READ | India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Eyes Big Batting Record At Wanderers; Pujara Likely to Surpass Dravid

In reply, the Melbourne Stars went off to a terrific start as wicketkeeper-batter Clarke scored a 32-ball 52 and stitched a 78-run opening stand with partner Tom Rogers (32). However, Tymal Mills rocked the middle order, scalping 3 wickets in his spell. Andrew Tye and Peter Hatzoglou scalped 2 wickets apiece as Stars were restricted to 130.

Scorchers have now moved to the top of the points table 7 wins in 8 matches. On the other hand, the Stars are placed at the 6th spot.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here