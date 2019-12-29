Comments on Kaneria Taken Completely Out of Context: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has clarified his statement regarding Danish Kaneria, saying his allegation that many did not want the former leg-spinner to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith were taken completely out of context and there was never a culture in the team to discriminate anybody on the basis of race.
