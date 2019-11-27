Comparisons With MS Dhoni is Working on Rishabh Pant's Mind: MSK Prasad
Chief selector MSK Prasad feels the struggling Rishabh Pant is putting himself under undue pressure by trying to prove himself as the rightful heir to the great M S Dhoni and he should rather back his "unbelievable talent" to bounce back.
