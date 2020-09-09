Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Comparisons With MS Dhoni Not Doing Any Good to Rishabh Pant: Former India Selector

MSK Prasad, former India chief selector has come out and said that the pressure of comparison with MS Dhoni is doing no good to Rishabh Pant. Ever since Pant made his debut for Team India, he is tipped to take the baton from Dhoni, and perform as well as he did. But so far the youngster has had mixed returns in international cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
ALSO READ - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Thinking About Grooming CSK's Next Captain, Reveals Dwayne Bravo

Prasad emphasised on the fact that Pant gets overwhelmed by all the talks surrounding him and Dhoni. “Every time when Rishabh steps in, he is always compared with MS Dhoni, and probably, he is also getting caught in that euphoria. Many times, we spoke to him that he has to get over it,” Prasad was quoted as saying in a chat with Sportskeeda.

“He always was in this shadow of MSD. He started comparing himself with him. He started sort of copying him, even in mannerisms and all, if you see the way he does all that sort of stuff,” he stated.

So far in his international career, Pant has scored two tons in Tests -- one each in Australia and England. But his returns in limited overs formats has been disappointing. And to his disappointment, KL Rahul has successfully donned the gloves in ODIs and T20Is.

Earlier, former India cricketer Kirti Azad had said wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is a talented player but his potential will be wasted if he doesn't learn to play with composure.

Azad believes the 'impulsive' Pant needs to master the art of staying at the wicket as it is only by batting long that he will be able to maximise his impact.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: CSK Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weakness and Season Prediction

"He is very impulsive. I think he can turn out to be a very good batsman than keeper. And, if he keeps his head cool, the question is that he wants to hit every ball, you are not playing T20 cricket when you are playing a 50-overs game or a Test match," Azad told Sportskeeda.

