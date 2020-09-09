Comparisons With MS Dhoni Not Doing Any Good to Rishabh Pant: Former India Selector
MSK Prasad, former India chief selector has come out and said that the pressure of comparison with MS Dhoni is doing no good to Rishabh Pant. Ever since Pant made his debut for Team India, he is tipped to take the baton from Dhoni, and perform as well as he did. But so far the youngster has had mixed returns in international cricket.
