Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Comparisons With Previous Era Unfair, But Virat Kohli's Performances Are Unbelievable'

Pakistan batting great Mohammad Yousuf was all praise for India captain Virat Kohli, whose performances according to him have been unbelievable

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 14, 2021, 3:56 PM IST

Pakistan batting great Mohammad Yousuf was all praise for India captain Virat Kohli, whose performances according to him have been unbelievable. Yousuf said that Kohli’s commitment to giving his everything in training is what sets him apart from the rest of his competitors.

“I’ve never seen him practice but have followed some of his training videos on Twitter and other places. In today’s era, if someone asks me what is modern cricket, I’d say it’s about training. The players today are fit and fast, as is Virat Kohli, which is the reason behind his terrific performances,” Yousuf said on the YouTube Show Cricast.

“He has 70 centuries in ODIs and Tests combined. In ODIs, he has some 12000 runs and is approaching the 10,0000 mark in Tests as well. In T20I as well, he has some great numbers. His performance in all three formats is high-class. In today’s era, he is the No.1 batsman.

I have earlier said as well that comparisons with the players of previous era is unfair. Despite that, his performances are unbelievable,” said Yousuf, who scored 9720 runs in 288 ODIs and 7530 runs in 90 Tests.

