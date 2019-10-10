Complaint Against RCA Alleges Violation of Lodha Recommendations in Polls
The Rajasthan Cricket Association violated the Supreme Court-mandated Lodha reforms during its elections, the faction which lost the polls has alleged in a complaint to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), demanding suspension of RCA's voting rights in the upcoming BCCI elections.
Complaint Against RCA Alleges Violation of Lodha Recommendations in Polls
The Rajasthan Cricket Association violated the Supreme Court-mandated Lodha reforms during its elections, the faction which lost the polls has alleged in a complaint to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), demanding suspension of RCA's voting rights in the upcoming BCCI elections.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
TNCA, Haryana, Maharashtra Barred From Attending BCCI Annual General Meeting
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Ashok Malhotra Set to be Elected Unopposed as ICA President
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
Kirti Azad Releases 13-point Election Manifesto for Players' Association Elections
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019
JER v QATPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings