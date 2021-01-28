CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Complaint Filed Against Shikhar Dhawan in Varanasi Court for Feeding Migratory Birds

Complaint Filed Against Shikhar Dhawan in Varanasi Court for Feeding Migratory Birds

The difficulties of ace Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan may increase in days to come as the matter of feeding migratory birds on a boat during some time out in the Ganga River has now reached court.

Complaint Filed Against Shikhar Dhawan in Varanasi Court for Feeding Migratory Birds

Lucknow: The difficulties of ace Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan may increase in days to come as the matter of feeding migratory birds on a boat during some time out in the Ganga River has now reached court. A lawyer from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint in the court of Judicial Magistrate (III) Divakar Kumar against the cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in this case. The court of Varanasi has fixed the date of February 6 for hearing on the maintainability of the complaint i.e. whether it is worth considering or not. If the court finds it worthy of consideration, it may be a matter of concern for Dhawan.

According to the media report, Siddharth Srivastava, an advocate of Raja Anand Jyoti Singh, resident of Bartharakla Chaubepur in Varanasi district, has filed a complaint in the court.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Semifinals: TN Hold Edge Over Rajasthan; Punjab Favourites vs Baroda

In the complaint, it is said that it was known from the newspapers that the cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had posted a picture on social media on January 23 of feeding the migratory birds in the Ganges river.

The Varanasi District administration has banned feeding of birds in view of precautionary safety due to bird flu fears and Shikhar Dhawan violated it.

The complaint states that instead of Dhawan's challan in this case, the boatmen was fined. Not only this, the operation of his boat in the Ganges has also been banned.

Sourav Ganguly To Undergo Medical Tests, Decision On Stent Insertion After Reports Arrive, Says Doctor

The complaint states that it was Dhawan who has violated the order of the administration. Therefore in this case, Dhawan should be summoned and punished instead.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches