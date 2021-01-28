Complaint Filed Against Shikhar Dhawan in Varanasi Court for Feeding Migratory Birds

The difficulties of ace Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan may increase in days to come as the matter of feeding migratory birds on a boat during some time out in the Ganga River has now reached court.

Lucknow: The difficulties of ace Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan may increase in days to come as the matter of feeding migratory birds on a boat during some time out in the Ganga River has now reached court. A lawyer from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint in the court of Judicial Magistrate (III) Divakar Kumar against the cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in this case. The court of Varanasi has fixed the date of February 6 for hearing on the maintainability of the complaint i.e. whether it is worth considering or not. If the court finds it worthy of consideration, it may be a matter of concern for Dhawan.

According to the media report, Siddharth Srivastava, an advocate of Raja Anand Jyoti Singh, resident of Bartharakla Chaubepur in Varanasi district, has filed a complaint in the court.

In the complaint, it is said that it was known from the newspapers that the cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had posted a picture on social media on January 23 of feeding the migratory birds in the Ganges river.

The Varanasi District administration has banned feeding of birds in view of precautionary safety due to bird flu fears and Shikhar Dhawan violated it.

The complaint states that instead of Dhawan's challan in this case, the boatmen was fined. Not only this, the operation of his boat in the Ganges has also been banned.

The complaint states that it was Dhawan who has violated the order of the administration. Therefore in this case, Dhawan should be summoned and punished instead.