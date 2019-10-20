Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

497/9 (116.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

9/2 (5.0)

South Africa trail by 488 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 14: PNG VS SCO

upcoming
PNG PNG
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 15: UAE VS HK

upcoming
UAE UAE
HK HK

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 16: IRE VS OMA

upcoming
IRE IRE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Compliant BCCI State Units to Get Allocated Funds After October 23

The Lodha compliant state units of the BCCI will start getting their allocated annual grants once the Sourav Ganguly-led committee takes charge.

PTI |October 20, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
Compliant BCCI State Units to Get Allocated Funds After October 23

There is some good news waiting for the Lodha compliant state units of the BCCI, as they will start getting their allocated annual grants once Sourav Ganguly-led committee takes charge after the Annual General Meeting on October 23.

With the full members of the BCCI used to getting an annual grant of Rs 35 crore, the member units have more than Rs 100 crore in arrears over three years as there was no disbursements happening till they amended their constitution as per Lodha recommendations.

"The Annual Accounts for multiple financial years will be passed at the AGM and once it is done, the decks will be cleared for all the compliant state units to get their allocated funds. However as per the Supreme Court order, only the compliant state associations will get the funds," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the official said that the grants are expected to be released in phases and also it needs to be seen whether the allocations are reduced due to addition of nine new full members of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

"Some of the associations have not got funds for three years and they don't have reserves while others have done infrastructural work by digging into fixed deposits. Now they are supposed to get at least 105 crores (Rs 35 Cr x 3 years) plus interest. But I don't think anyone will get that kind of money at one go," the official said.

"The money will be paid in phases. However, the share of grants could be revised as the new units will get their share for the past one year. This needs to be looked into by the president, secretary, along with the legal and financial experts," the official further added.

A day prior to the AGM in Mumbai, the Committee of Administrators will have its final meeting before handover of power to the democratically elected body.

It is also learnt that Ganguly would be meeting the professionals in the Board at an informal gathering.

It is expected that CEO Rahul Johri, GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, IPL COO Hemang Amin are expected to meet the new president.

"It's a kind of an ice-breaker as the new president will like to take stock of things, know the team of professionals as they will have to work in tandem to create a roadmap for Indian cricket."

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of former India keeper Karim, whose stint as the head of operations in domestic cricket and women's game has invited sharp criticism from all quarters.

"It is a well known fact that Karim has botched on a lot of counts but I don't think Ganguly will like to take any radical decision soon enough especially till the domestic season is over in March," said a senior member.

"However, it's good that with a democratically elected body in place, there will be checks and balances on Karim, who can no longer take unilateral policy decisions on domestic and women's cricket. There is a president and a secretary now," he said.

AGMbccilodha reformssourav ganguly

Related stories

Sachin Tendulkar Expects Good Innings from Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:31 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar Expects Good Innings from Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

Head Coach Shastri Shouldn't Need a Re-appointment, Feels Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 6:13 PM IST

Head Coach Shastri Shouldn't Need a Re-appointment, Feels Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly Sets Sight on Getting India to Play Day-Night Tests
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 8:56 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly Sets Sight on Getting India to Play Day-Night Tests

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019

SCO v PNG
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019

HK v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019

OMA v IRE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more