CON vs THT Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super League, Coronations vs Thistles: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Coronations will go up against the top team Thistles in the sixth match of the ongoing Women’s Super League series today. CON started the tournament with a win against Duchesses but suffered a setback in their previous game against Starlights. They are currently in second place in the points table. Thistles, on the other hand, are unbeaten and at the top, winning both their matches so far. Riding on the confidence, they would be looking to extend their winning streak here. The match will be played at 5:30 pm IST at Newlands, Cape Town.

All matches of the Women’s Super League can be watched online on FanCode.

December 16 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands, Cape Town

December 16 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands, Cape Town

CON vs THT Women’s Super League, Coronations probable playing 11 against Thistles: Kirsty Thompson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Zintle kula, Izelle Cilliers, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Raisibe Ntozakhe

CON vs THT Women’s Super League, Thistles probable playing 11 against Coronations: Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Anneke Bosch, Eliz Mari Marx, Courtney Gouden, Jade de Figerido, Tumi Sekhukhune, Khayakazi Mathe, Nobulumko Baneti, Moseline Daniels