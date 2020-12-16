- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
CON vs THT Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super League, Coronations vs Thistles: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CON vs THT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CON vs THT Dream11 Best Picks / CON vs THT Dream11 Captain / CON vs THT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Coronations will go up against the top team Thistles in the sixth match of the ongoing Women’s Super League series today. CON started the tournament with a win against Duchesses but suffered a setback in their previous game against Starlights. They are currently in second place in the points table. Thistles, on the other hand, are unbeaten and at the top, winning both their matches so far. Riding on the confidence, they would be looking to extend their winning streak here. The match will be played at 5:30 pm IST at Newlands, Cape Town.
CON vs THT Women’s Super League, Coronations vs Thistles Live Streaming
All matches of the Women’s Super League can be watched online on FanCode.
CON vs THT Women’s Super League, Coronations vs Thistles: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
CON vs THT Women’s Super League, Coronations vs Thistles: Match Details
December 16 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands, Cape Town
Women’s Super League CON vs THT Dream11 team for Coronations vs Thistles
Women’s Super League CON vs THT Dream11 team for Coronations vs Thistles captain: Kirsty Thompson
Women’s Super League CON vs THT Dream11 team for Coronations vs Thistles vice-captain: Shabnim Ismail
Women’s Super League CON vs THT Dream11 team for Coronations vs Thistles wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty
Women’s Super League CON vs THT Dream11 team for Coronations vs Thistles batsmen: Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Anneke Bosch, Kirsty Thompson, Verunissa Reddy
Women’s Super League CON vs THT Dream11 team for Coronations vs Thistles all-rounders: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Jade de Figerido
Women’s Super League CON vs THT Dream11 team for Coronations vs Thistles bowlers: Nobulumko Baneti, Tumi Sekhukhune, Jane Winster
CON vs THT Women’s Super League, Coronations probable playing 11 against Thistles: Kirsty Thompson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Zintle kula, Izelle Cilliers, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Raisibe Ntozakhe
CON vs THT Women’s Super League, Thistles probable playing 11 against Coronations: Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Anneke Bosch, Eliz Mari Marx, Courtney Gouden, Jade de Figerido, Tumi Sekhukhune, Khayakazi Mathe, Nobulumko Baneti, Moseline Daniels
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking