Live

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

296/9 (96.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 70.5 Overs Left Today
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

Australia lead by 198 runs, MIN. 40.3 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

144/6 (66.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 15, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 23 August, 2019

1ST INN

Ballari Tuskers *

110/3 (10.3)

Ballari Tuskers
v/s
Shivamogga Lions
Shivamogga Lions

Toss won by Ballari Tuskers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 9: CAY VS USA

upcoming
CAY CAY
USA USA

Antigua

24 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Concerned BCCI Wants Update from NADA on New Testing Lab

PTI |August 23, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
Concerned BCCI Wants Update from NADA on New Testing Lab

New Delhi: The BCCI is set to seek an update from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) about its choice of laboratory for testing samples after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended the National Dope Testing Laboratory's (NDTL) accreditation for six months.

While the BCCI for a number of years got its sample collected by Sweden's IDTM and tested at the NDTL, they were forced to come under NADA's ambit recently and it didn't go down well with some cricket administrators.

"Yes, we also got our sample tested by NDTL but now we are NADA-affiliated sports federation. Naturally, we are concerned about WADA suspension of NDTL. Our question to NADA is where would the samples of our players be tested. We would like a clear update and a letter will be sent to NADA Director General next week," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"We are currently employing a wait-and-watch policy. It's NADA that had announced that they would test players during Duleep Trophy. Already the second game is on and to the best of my knowledge, there hasn't been any sample collection," the official, privy to the developments, said.

The BCCI maintained that since this is NADA's prerogative now, there is no question of paying for the tests or transportation costs.

"We are not paying any money for testing in a WADA accredited lab outside India. That is NADA's domain. All we want to know is which lab they are selecting - Bangkok, Montreal or Doha," the BCCI official added.

There are few who think there is nothing that the BCCI should be happy about.

"BCCI's testing lab all these years was NDTL. The BCCI over the years have always equated NADA with NDTL which shows that fundamentally, their concept is not clear. The mess at NDTL is not created by NADA and it's better that they keep quiet," said a senior official of a National Sports Federation (NSF).

accreditationbcciNADANDTLwada

