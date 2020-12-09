- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Condolences Pour in Following Demise of Ben Stokes’ Father, Ged Stokes
Ged stokes death, ben stokes father dies, ben stokes father death, rajasthan royals, England cricket, wasim jaffer, ipl, Workington Town, ben stokes
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ father Ged Stokes has passed away at the age of 65 after a year-long battle with brain cancer. His father was a former rugby player and played the sport in England in the 1980s. He later took up the role of a coach.
Ged played for rugby league club named Workington Town. The news of his demise was announced by the club on Twitter. Sharing a condolence message, the rugby club wrote, "It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed."
Sad news. RIP Ged. pic.twitter.com/KmEDFuLRUd
— Workington Town is wearen a fyas cuvveren (@WorkingtonTown) December 8, 2020
He featured for the club in 1982-83 and went on to coach them in 2003, the year his family emigrated from New Zealand to Cumbria, located in North West England.
"In different places now, me and you, Ged, but knowing you’ll always have this smile on your face makes me smile every time I think of you. love you forever and always," the England all-rounder wrote sharing a laughing photo of his father on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Following his death, condolences have poured in from various sportspersons and sports franchises.
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, mourning the death of Ged, called him one of the greatest characters in their special cricket family. They also posted the same picture of Ben’s father which the all-rounder had shared on Instagram. The southpaw plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family.
We're with you Ben. Strength to you and your family 💗🙏 pic.twitter.com/jA2EA0DVIk
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 8, 2020
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer extended condolences on Twitter, telling Ben that the cricket family is with him in these tough times.
Stay strong @benstokes38 the cricket family is with you.
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 8, 2020
England Cricket wrote that all their thoughts are with the all-rounder and his family.
All our thoughts are with Ben Stokes and his family following the passing of his father, Ged. 💔 pic.twitter.com/r1KYPQFuxD
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 8, 2020
Test Match Special, which provides cricket commentary, expressed condolences through a tweet and shared a picture of Ben in which he can be seen hugging his father.
Our thoughts are with @benstokes38 & his family following the sad news of the death of his father Ged Stokes.
Ged played Rugby League for New Zealand as well as playing and coaching @workingtonTown. #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/GUdZENUZyd
— Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 8, 2020
Ben missed most of England's summer Test series against Pakistan after returning to Christchurch to be with his father.
